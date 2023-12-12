HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The holidays, however, can also be stressful, especially for people raising children, and sometimes, for children themselves.

Cynthia Parker is the development director with the National Children’s Advocacy Center (NCAC) in Huntsville, a local nonprofit that aims to help families and children all year and especially during the holidays.

“We provide services for local children in Huntsville, Madison, and Madison County, who have been sexually abused, physically abused, exposed to extreme trauma or who might have suffered neglect through the opioid crisis,” Parker explained. “All services are provided free of charge, and it’s to help children recover through those services.”

Parker pointed out the increased levels of pressure and stress for adults during the holidays, along with the increased length of time kids are out of school and at home, some alone with their abusers.

“What we’re encouraging people to do is just pay attention to their children, make sure that there are no warning signs or concerns. If your child doesn’t want to hug Aunt Sally or Uncle John, respect your child’s wishes, because a lot of times children have that instinct.”

As far as child abuse goes, Parker stressed that it doesn’t only happen in lower-income neighborhoods or neighborhoods that might be having trouble.

“Child abuse happens in every single neighborhood in our community. Every single one,” she said.

If you think there might be some abuse occurring, Parker said you are asked to contact law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) and make a report. You can report anonymously.

“For our families who are in need, we can provide a little help with Christmas,” Parker said. “We can have some of our families adopted. We can provide food boxes. We can just help them out and provide some of those parenting tips that they need.”

The NCAC also has specific tips and support on its social media pages. To visit NCAC’s website, click here.