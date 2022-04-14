HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Museum of Art Guild is preparing to kick off its fundraiser, “Unframed: Off to the Races”.

The event’s theme is inspired by the Kentucky Derby. The fundraiser will begin with a silent auction that opens on May 1. Several items will be up for bid including vacations, photography packages and jewelry from local stores. The auction will also feature artwork from many area artists including the event’s signature artist, Jennifer Stopple Taylor. Auction items will be available to view on the Huntsville Museum of Art Website.

Her oil painting, “Stolen Kiss”, was inspired by a horse race she went to. She says the piece was commissioned with the guild’s fundraiser in mind.

The winners of the silent auction will be announced on May 7. That day the fundraiser will culminate with a Derby-themed party held on the day of the Kentucky Derby. The event at the Huntsville Museum of Art will have screens showing the race and feature many Derby traditions.

The guild’s fundraising chair, Donna Pylant, provided the following description of the festivities:

“Picture a beautiful early May evening, with the tent lights shining, masses of spring flowers in silver vases, the guests wearing their finest Derby attire while sipping Mint Juleps from silver cups and feasting on delicious Derby-inspired treats as they enjoy the sounds of the Flashbacks on the Museum Terrace. There will be croquet on the lawn outside the Museum, monitors to follow the Kentucky Derby races, and a really fun Wine and Bourbon Cork Pull.”

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $95. They can be purchased on the Huntsville Museum of Art Website.