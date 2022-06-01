HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Imagine singers coming together from many diverse communities around the state to perform a powerful musical repertoire designed to uplift and inspire an audience. Huntsville Master Chorale is hosting just such an event with a concert on June 4, at 5:30 PM.

Organizers say they want concert goers to experience joy.

“Singing has been coined the most dangerous thing over the past two years. We’re glad to be coming out of the pandemic in terms of singing and participation. Hopefully, the audience will feel that surge of joy that we’ve all had pent up for two years,” said Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand, guest clinician, Oakwood University professor, and director of the internationally acclaimed Aeolian Singers from Oakwood University.

The creator of this landmark event in choral music is the artistic director of the Huntsville Master Chorale, Dr. Patricia Ramirez Hacker.

In a release issued to News 19, she stated: “We want to collaborate and reach out to the whole community with a festival where singers can sing, learn and perform together.”

She explains how the event came to be.

“The idea grew with a conversation that I had with Dr. Ferdinand last year after being on the pandemic. It’s time for us and the community to come together and just sing,” she said.

The event invites choral singers from all regional area colleges and church choirs and ensembles. Organizers expect to mount on risers 100 accomplished voices to present listener-favorites.

One of the singers is Kobe Brown, a Huntsville native and recent Oakwood graduate with a degree in music education.

“I love to sing in groups like this and just participate in the community,” Brown said.

The music will include listener favorites as well as newly composed music.

“The Huntsville Master Chorale has released for years the choral composition contest and this year the winner is Remel Derrick from Texas and we are premiering “Nothing but love”.

The concert will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church on Airport Road in Huntsville. The event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged.