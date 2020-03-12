Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville High School Theatre presents The Phantom of the Opera.

It tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls in love with a young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her talents and employing all the devious methods at his command.

Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m

Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m

Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m

Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices are:

$18 Adults

$15 Seniors & Military

$10 Students

The show is approximately two hours 33 minutes long and is recommended for ages eight and up.

The Phantom of the Opera is presented by arrangement with The Musical Company, LP.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.