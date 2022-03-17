HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville High School students are preparing for the premiere of “Anastasia: The Musical”, based on the well-known films.

HHS Theatre provided the following synopsis:

The musical transports audience-goers from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s.

In this story, a young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past, while pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her. Along the way, Anya enlists the aid of an ex-aristocrat, turned dashing conman. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Student director, Libby Lang, says the play will also feature a special effect from Broadway, projections that will aid in telling the story.

Cast member, Camp Holder, says the costuming is incredible, spanning over different time periods and places.

Showtimes

March 25th, 26th, & 31st at 7 pm

April 1st & 2nd at 7 pm March 26th & 27th at 2 pm

April 2nd at 2 pm

Ticket information

Tickets cost $18 for Adults, $15 for seniors and military and $10 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Huntsville High School Theatre box office two hours before each performance, at the Toy Place in downtown Huntsville, and online using this link: www.hhtheatre.com

The play will be performed at the Huntsville High School Theatre Auditorium, located at 2304 Billie Watkins Street SW., Huntsville, AL 35801.