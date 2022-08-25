HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Fall is almost here, and many Halloween celebrations are getting ready to begin, including a tradition in Huntsville that has been going on for 14 years. The Huntsville Ghost Walk begins September 2nd.

The Huntsville Ghost Walk features three different tours, the Old Town Historic District, Twickenham Historic District, and Downtown Huntsville.

“We go to places like the Old Governors Mansion, the Bibb Mansion, the lodge, the Masonic Lodge which is also very haunted,” said Jacquelyn Reeves. Reeves is a local historian and one of the tour guides.

Reeves says it took a lot of research and even the help of a medium to collect the city’s ghost stories.

“Personally, when I go take a ghost tour, I want to know who is there and why are they there. I don’t want to know that things move around, and people smell smoke, that doesn’t do it for me,” she said. “We worked with a medium who actually communicates with the ghosts to find out why are they there and to get their story. And the ghosts say, ‘tell our story.'”

The tours aren’t just spooky, they are also educational.

“You’re going to hear a lot of local history. A lot that you may not have heard before,” she stated.

Reeves recommends people wear comfortable walking shoes. The tours will still take place in the event of a light rain shower, so bring an umbrella if there is a chance of rain. If someone buys a ticket and can’t go to the event, reach out to the folks at Huntsville Ghost Walk. Reeves says they will work to schedule them for a new tour.

The tours take place at 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in September and October and last 90 minutes.

Attendees are asked to meet at Harrison Brothers Hardware in downtown Huntsville before the tours begin. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids. They can be purchased on the Huntsville Ghost Walk website or their Facebook page.