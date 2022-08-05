HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record high in 2021. There were more than 100,000 drug overdoses in 2021, following a disturbing trend of increased overdose deaths year over year.

His Way Recovery Program is on the front lines in the fight against addiction. The faith-based program was established in 2007 by Doug Stogner and a few others.

“A man named Clyde Jones along with a bunch of people including a guy named Tom Reynolds that helped me when I was in the throes of my addiction. Back in 2006 and 2007 we started this program to help just a few men and 15 years later it’s grown to the campus we have on Shields Road and almost 100 employees,” Doug Stogner told News 19.

His Way offers a 9-month residential treatment program.

“On Shields Road, we have the His Way campus. It has five dorms that house 50 men and along with three graduate houses across the street that help men learn to live in society and understand who they are in Christ to deal with the problem of addiction and alcoholism,” Stogner explained.

It’s an important mission during a harrowing time in our nation’s history as overdose deaths climb.

“I believe the recovery community is really growing and pulling together more so than ever before mostly because the community is more aware of the problem because it’s starting to affect more of the community,” he said.

Stogner says fentanyl has devastated the younger community. “It has caused so many accidental overdoses that it’s just hard to deal with and overwhelming to a lot of people. We have really struggled ourselves in dealing with some of our really close clients that have been through our program in the past two years that we’ve had to bury and be at funerals because of accidental overdoses. So, it affects the whole family,” Stogner said.

The nonprofit has been recognized by WORLD News group, a faith-based publication, for its work in the community.

His Way is competing against four other nonprofits across the country for a $10,000 grant as part of the 2022 Hope Awards for Effective Compassion. To win, His Way needs the community to vote. People can vote by visiting the WORLD News Group website.