HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Next week, St. Thomas Episcopal Church in South Huntsville is hosting its annual charity event featuring some delicious crustaceans.

2023 marks a milestone for the ‘Lobsterfest” as this is the 30th year of the church’s annual event!

The event originally started as a fundraiser to support the church’s mission work in Honduras.

Now, the proceeds are split between the mission and First Stop, a program in Huntsville that helps people struggling with homelessness.

Lobsterfest is set for Saturday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 12200 Bailey Cove Road. The event will feature live music, artisans, and a free children’s area.

As for food, lobster meals are offered as well as barbecue. You can eat in, pick up or drive-thru.

To book a pre-order or donate to the cause, click here.

There is also a St. Thomas Lobsterfest 5K Run/Walk happening Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. as part of the fundraiser.

The last day to register for the 5K is Thursday, November 2. To register, click here.