Huntsville Ballet Company presents the Nutcracker Dec. 10-12

Huntsville, AL. – The Huntsville Ballet Company celebrates the 2021-22 season with its 53rd annual production of the Nutcracker.

The holiday classic is a favorite tradition for many North Alabama families. It returns with four performances December 10-12, at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

The story comes to life with Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, masterful choreography, enchanting scenic designs, brilliant lighting and stunningly crafted costumes.

The Nutcracker features the beloved characters of Clara, her brave Nutcracker, the mysterious Drosselmeyer, the magical Sugar Plum Fairy and all the inhabitants of The Land of Sweets.

There will be a special Military Night performance on Thursday, December 9.

The schedule for general performances is:

Friday, December 10 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 11 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, December 12 at 1:00pm

Ticket prices range from $33 for balcony seating to $40 for orchestra seating and are available online here.

