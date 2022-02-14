HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 10 years ago, two friends came together to form Village of Promise.

The nonprofit addresses the needs of children and families in distressed, high-poverty neighborhoods. The mission is to advance families out of the cycle of poverty using a two-generational approach.

For example, the early childhood education programs also support the workforce development program for adults.

Promise Preparatory focuses on ages 6-weeks all the way to young adulthood. From preparing children to enter kindergarten to helping ensure they are career-ready, Village of Promise is with its young scholars throughout their journey.

Some of the initiatives the non-profit is using to change the lives of Huntsville families include:

Infant University

A nine class course that covers infant, child, and mother health care, immunizations, safety, health hazards, and other subjects for parents/expectant parents of children ages 0 to 3

Family Connections

A two-generation family literacy program which promotes strengthening the family unit through Parent Time workshops, Parent and Child Time Together (PACT), Family Mentoring and Family Service Learning Components.

Promise Preparatory Pre-K3

A quality early learning program for 3-year-old children that uses the HighScopes Curriculum to ensure that all students are developmentally and academically ‘Kindergarten Ready’ by age 5.

Alabama First Class Pre-K4

A nationally recognized Pre-K program a part of the Alabama Office of School Readiness. First Class Pre-K provides effective, high-quality early childhood experiences that prepare children for school success and lifelong learning.

Freedom School

A 6-week summer program that uses the CDF Integrated Reading Curriculum (IRC) which provides culturally relevant books and hands-on enrichment activities.

Promise Reading Academy

An after-school phonics-based program, with instructors trained in Orton Gillingham methods designed to work with children who struggle with Dyslexia. Residents of Northwoods receive the tutoring for free.

Middle School & High School Success

A mentoring program that provides enrichment, tutoring and leadership skills.

College Success

A one-on-one mentoring program for first-generation college students. Each student is paired with a mentor who provides curriculum counseling, career counseling, and interview training.

Adult Education Program

Provides instruction and coursework for non-high school degreed adults preparing to take the General Equivalency Diploma (GED) exam, English as Second Language, and Ready to Work Certification.

For more information about these programs or the other work being done by Village of Promise, visit www.villagepromise.com or call (256) 536-8052.

If you’d like to explore some of their volunteer options, click here.