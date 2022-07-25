HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville nonprofit with a vision to have a community free of employment and social barriers for people with disabilities is spreading the word about job opportunities that are currently available. Phoenix has a mission to assist people, primarily those with disabilities, to improve the quality of their lives.

Phoenix was originally started as Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation.

“We were actually an Easterseals agency several years ago that provided support to children with disabilities and it has evolved over the years,” Bryan Dingo, Phoenix Vice President of Services.

Phoenix provides a variety of different services, job placements, and has employment opportunities with their organization.

“We have vocational rehabilitation assessments. We have job placements within the community. We’re a United Way partner agency, of course,” Digo said. “We partner with various other community organizations in the community with similar missions to ours. Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services is the state agency, the voc rehab agency that we get a lot of referrals to either jobs on our contracts or job placements with businesses in the communities.”

Phoenix’s programs aim to help people with disabilities prepare to be successful in the workplace. The organization serves Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Jackson, Cullman, Walker, Winston, Lauderdale, Franklin, Colbert, Marshall and Marion counties. Phoenix also provides over 600 jobs to people with disabilities through the AbilityOne program, which are federal contracts, in five different states and various other commercial and local contracts.

Phoenix also offers grants to nonprofit organizations. Dingo says the grant program was started about three years ago.

“Nonprofits in the community that have a similar mission to ours, that are assisting people with disabilities in some capacity can apply for these grants annually,” Dingo explained. “We’ve given about a half million dollars each year.”

According to Phoenix’s 2021 annual report, thousands of Madison County residents were served through these grants. Services offered through grant funding included free dental care, free mental health counseling for children with disabilities, art classes for individuals with disabilities and school performing arts classes for children with disabilities.

Phoenix currently has employment opportunities available, including multiple postings for Huntsville. Information about the openings can be found on the Phoenix website.