Helping veterans find the services and support they deserve

Huntsville, ALABAMA – Still Serving Veterans provides no-cost career and transition counseling services to veterans, by veterans.

They offer practical advice for navigating the often challenging road to finding meaningful post-military work and building a civilian life.

It’s a mission that the non-profit began more than 15 years ago. SSV works to help veterans and their families locate employment anywhere in the nation, access the local VA benefits they’ve earned and connect with community resources.

The North Alabama location of Still Serving Veterans can be found at 626 Clinton Ave. W, Suite 200 in Huntsville. That’s just off Memorial Parkway, across the street from the Downtown Post Office and next to Iron Tribe. Visitors should come to the second floor to see the receptionist. A lift is available for those who need it.

Office hours are 8:00am-4:30pm. The phone number is (256) 883-7035. More information is also available online at ssv.org