HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – The 1989 cult classic film Heathers now has a twist, it’s a musical! In June, it’s opening at the Von Braun Center.

This adaptation is the story of Veronica Sawyer, a senior at the fictional Westerberg High. Veronica longs to be cool like the clique of it-girls that runs Westerberg: the unaffected, unattainable Heathers. Unfortunately, in addition to awesome levels of popularity, the Heathers are also cruel, choosing to mock and bully their kingdom into submission.

When Veronica uses her skills as a forger to get the Heathers out of detention, she impresses their leader, Heather Chandler so much, that they agree to let her into their exclusive club.

Then, the adventure, scheming and drama begins.

The production is not complete without a few raw, edgy, and culturally relevant numbers included.

Lyrique Music Productions is responsible for bringing Heathers to life. It is a community organization providing a venue for actors and artists to express their creativity and talent.

“We challenge ourselves by bringing different and unique productions to Madison and Huntsville with the intent to enrich, enlighten, and educate the audience, especially the youth through our performances that benefit the arts,” organization member Kendall Betts said.

Heathers: The Musical will have opening night at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, at 700 Monroe Street, on June 17th at 7:00 p.m.

On the 18th and 19th you can catch it at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

More showings will be offered on June 23rd and 24th at 7:00 p.m., then on the 25th, and 26th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

