HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Heart of the Valley YMCA is known for its fitness centers and wellness programs, but it offers outreach and quality childcare options for parents of young children.

The YMCA operates three Early Childhood Education programs, which served nearly 350 children in the 2021-2022 school year. The YMCA operates seven Alabama First Class Pre-K Classrooms and five Early Head Start Classrooms.

The Downtown Huntsville center is located in the city’s heart, just off Seminole Drive. The YMCA Northwest Early Childhood Education Center is next to the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center on Blue Spring Road. The YMCA Southeast Early Childhood Education Center is on Weatherly Road.

Inside these programs, the ‘Y’ operates four Early Head Start classes (ages 0-3 years); nine First Class Foundation Site classes (ages 0-3 years); and six First Class PreK classes (age 4 years).

To apply to one of these programs, visit the Heart of the Valley YMCA website.