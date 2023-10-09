MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Ensuring children have proper medical care is a vital part of a child’s health, but many families need help accessing it. That’s where the nonprofit, Heals, Inc. steps in. Their mission is to keep kids healthy and keep them in school.

The nonprofit has been serving children in the county since 1999. It now operates medical, dental and optometry clinics in multiple schools in Madison County. The organization recently implemented a mobile unit, expanding access to medical and dental services.

“This is going to allow us to expand our reach to eight new schools,” said Heals CEO Heather Mason. “Title I schools in the Huntsville City area and Madison City because right now we don’t have any clinics in the City of Madison. So that was really big for us.”

Heals, Inc. cannot provide services to underprivileged children in Madison County without help from the community. STARS Dancing for HEALS is coming up on November 30. Community leaders are ballroom dancing for charity, each raising money for the organization and performing at the Von Braun Center. Vote for your favorite star on the Heals website.

People can also donate to the organization through the Friends of Heals program, which allows people to give a monthly contribution. $12/month provides medical care for one child for an entire year.