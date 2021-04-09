Hazardous waste drive-through collection set for April 17 at Hays Nature Preserve

Please join Operation Green Team, Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville and The Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Hays Nature Preserve for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in honor of Earth Month. The collection event will be drive-through only this year and take place from on Saturday, April 17 from 8am to Noon.

Everyone is encouraged to drop off household hazardous waste like paint, chemicals and old electronics for this collection event. A full list of accepted items may be found here.

Attendees will also receive free giveaways including cucumber and tomato plants, popcorn and cotton candy from Operation Green Team. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will provide seed packets and a children’s activity. All giveaways are provided while supplies last.

Hays Nature Preserve will be closed to other activities during the drive-thru event. Call 256-53-CLEAN for more information.

The collection event is taking place in honor of Earth Month and as a part of Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup initiative. Operation Green Team is also hosting cleanup events throughout the Spring for the Great American Cleanup to “Keep Huntsville Beautiful,” including upcoming cleanups at Ditto Landing on April 17, Spring Branch on April 24 and Oakwood Area on May 8.

The Great American Cleanup unifies and beautifies communities across the country in a grassroots spring-cleaning movement. Celebrating its 23rd year, the most recent Great American Cleanup created 15,000 opportunities for millions of volunteers to have remarkable results – picking up millions of pounds of litter, cleaning over 100,000 acres of public spaces, and tens of thousands of miles of roadways and shorelines.

The Hays Nature Preserve is one of Huntsville’s largest and most undeveloped parklands. The Hays Nature Preserve features over 10 miles of trails and greenways that follow the Flint River and its associated oxbow lakes through low riparian habitat, old fields, and a golf course. This natural area is even an important part of the North Alabama Birding Trail.