HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Harris Home for Children is celebrating a success story that was coordinated through two nonprofits working together.

Geraldine Thompson works for the nonprofit. She says the work between the United Way and Harris Home influenced the trajectory of a young man’s life. The young man was in the Harris Home’s Independent Living program.

The Independent Living program is for young people ages 18-21. Residents live in apartments subsidized by the nonprofit. The program helps young people transition to living independently while still receiving support.

“He had a job in which he needed assistance with transportation and United Way Ride United stepped in,” Thompson said.

United Way says the mission of Ride United is to close transportation gaps caused by poverty, systemic racism, and other inequities is critical for securing employment, accessing medical care, obtaining healthy food, and dealing with emergencies and crises.

“Eventually he obtained his own transportation and he is now a sophomore, rising sophomore at one of our universities in Alabama,” Thompson explained.

This is just one example of how the two nonprofits work together. The United Way works with Harris Home year-round by investing in their BOOST program, which is a rigorous after-school tutoring program.

Harris Home for Children opened its doors in 1954 and has been serving kids in North Alabama and beyond ever since. Over the years, the nonprofit has helped thousands of young people.

The nonprofit provides many residential foster programs, including crisis services. It is one of the few nonprofits that provides emergency foster care in the state.

The crisis program provides housing for a maximum of 60 days for kids who need immediate out-of-home care.

It also offers basic residential programs, services for kids experiencing a mental health diagnosis, and as well as the previously mentioned Independent Living Program.