Growing independence: CASA of Madison County helps aging & homebound remain at home

Huntsville, ALABAMA – For years, Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound (CASA) of Madison County has helped people remain independent at home, safely and with dignity.

The pandemic, however, challenged the non-profit in ways no one could have anticipated. The spread of COVID-19, combined with the vulnerability of many clients, meant major changes for the operation – which relies heavily on volunteers for support and services.

Today, the CASA of Madison County is looking forward to the future.

The CASA Vegetable Garden needs volunteers to tend the garden and deliver the produce. These free deliveries help recipients stretch their food budgets, while also meeting their nutritional needs.

CASA transportation services also resumed this month, after being suspended due to COVID. Volunteer drivers, using their own vehicles, take CASA clients to doctor’s appointments.

If you don’t have the time available to volunteer but you’d like to support CASA of Madison County, the Give65 fundraiser is a great option. The event, July 13-16, will raise money to buy the materials needed for volunteers to install wheelchair ramps and other fall prevention measures.

Home Instead Charities will match the funds up to $5,000. Because the matching funds go quickly, CASA of Madison County is encouraging supporters to give as soon as the event begins at 8:00am on July 13. A link will be provided on the CASA website closer to the event date.

In the meantime, you can click here to contact CASA of Madison County or learn more about making a donation.