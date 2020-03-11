Growing Hope Casino Knight to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’re invited to Casino Knight at Baron Bluff at Burritt on the Mountain, for a fantastic evening of food, drink and fun – with the best view in the house.

This year’s Casino Knight is Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:30pm. Tickets are $75 per person, $140 per couple.

The event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, and professional gaming tables with host Colby Knight. All proceeds benefit the New Hope Children’s Clinic.

To register for the event, visit the New Hope Children’s Clinic website.

Select the number of people you are registering from the drop-down list and select “buy now.” You will be directed to PayPal to complete your transaction.