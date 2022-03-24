HUNTSVILLE, Ala – (WHNT) Grissom High School presents “The Hunch Back of Notre Dame.”

Based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney film, but due to mature content this production is recommended for 13+.

The following description of the play can be found on showtix4u.com:

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be “Out There,” observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all. A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members of the military and seniors and $10 for students.

The play premiers Friday, March 25, at 7:00pm. A list of show times can be found on the Grissom High School Theatre booster website.