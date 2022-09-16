HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming golf tournament will benefit students of all ages.

The Partners for Athletes and Leaders in Schools (PALS) provides resources, such as equipment and uniforms, to sports teams and bands in Huntsville City Schools. They say these kinds of activities are important for students, pointing to the fact these help with leadership development and teach other valuable life lessons.

PALS Board Chair Bryan Dingo saw first-hand how expensive such activities could be when his own children played middle and high school athletics.

With school budgets stretched thin, he and others in the business community came together in 2011 to form PALS, a 501(c3) non-profit. To date, PALS has donated more than $100,000 to various programs across Huntsville City Schools.

This year, PALS is holding its second annual Golf Scramble, presented by Landers McLarty Subaru. All proceeds will go to the school programs to benefit students.

However, more tournament teams are needed and sponsorships are still available. The cost for a team is $500, which includes lunch, carts, the entry fee, and eligibility for contests and prizes. The tournament takes place at the Huntsville Country Club on September 26, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. To learn more about PALS or sign up for the golf tournament, click this link.