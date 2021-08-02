Girls Inc. of Huntsville hosting inaugural Bold Brunch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bring your appetite and desire to make a difference to the inaugural Bold Brunch, benefiting Girls Inc. of Huntsville.

The event is set for 11:00am on September 18, 2021 at Embassy Suites in Downtown Huntsville. Tickets will go on sale this week, supporting the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

The non-profit serves girls ages 5 -18 through after-school, fall break, spring break, summer camp and outreach programming.

Its research-based programming is delivered by facilitators who focus on the development of the whole girl, supporting, mentoring, and guiding her in an affirming environment.

Girls learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to navigate the challenges they face – including gender, economic and social barriers.

The findings are significant – participants in Girls Inc. programs are more likely to live healthy and active lifestyles and are less likely to engage in risky behavior; they are eager to learn, successful in school, and more likely to graduate from post-secondary education

Tickets to the Bold Brunch are $75. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available.

The event will be a “red table talk” format, featuring Girls Inc participants interviewing women from the community about their leadership journey.

For more information about the organization, visit www.girlsinc-huntsville.org This is also where the link to purchase tickets will be posted.