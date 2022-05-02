HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022: The Year of the Girl. The needs of young women have taken center stage at Girls Inc. for half of a century.

The network of local Girls Inc. nonprofit organizations serves girls ages 5-18 at more than 1,500 sites in 350 cities across the United States and Canada.

The organization provides programming for girls, focusing on the development of the whole girl, supporting, mentoring, and guiding girls in an affirming, pro-girl environment. In a description on the Girls Inc. website, the organization states, “girls learn to value their whole selves, discover and develop their inherent strengths, and receive the support they need to navigate the challenges they face.”

The nonprofit is preparing for two upcoming events.

In June, Girls Inc is hosting its Alumni Homecoming which is scheduled for June 25 at the Girls Inc. Center. This event is for former and current girls, staff, board members, and partners.

In October, the Invest In A Girl Celebration will take place.