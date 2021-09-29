Gem, Jewelry & Mineral Show set for Oct. 8-10 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Sparking gems and geodes, scavenger hunts and fossil digs, even a moon rock.

You’ll find all that and more at the annual Huntsville Gem, Jewelry and Mineral Show.

It’s taking place Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10 at the Jaycee Community Center in John Hunt Park, 2180 Airport Road, Huntsville.

Hours are 10:00am to 6:00pm on Friday and Saturday. The show will be open on Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

There is plenty of free parking available. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students. Children five and under are free. A weekend pass is $5.

National and international exhibitors and dealers will show precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, fossils, rocks, minerals, nature’s art objects, jewelry, lapidary materials and equipment.

Educational and hands-on activities include looking for treasures in the mining flume, a fossil dig, rock identification and scavenger hunt.

There will also be special displays and demonstrations on jewelry making and lapidary (the engraving, cutting, or polishing of stones and gems), as well as a display of flurosecent materials and judged displays, door prizes, hourly drawings and an auction.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 mission, organizers will also have a moon rock from that mission available for viewing.