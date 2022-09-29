GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WHNT) – Fall is here and as temperatures cool off some people may come down with a case of wanderlust. For those looking to take part in Autumn festivities, the Smokey Mountains are calling.

The city of Gatlinburg offers many fall time activities, attractions and experiences. The city has award-winning fall foliage. Gatlinburg is listed on USA Today’s Top 10 Best Fall Foliage spots.

Gatlinburg also has plenty of Autumn events. The town will host a craftsmen fair, the 2022 Gatlinburg Garden Club Wine Fest, and a harvest festival.

One of Gatlinburg’s main attractions, Anakeesta, has something new coming this fall. Anakeesta and Moment Factory are presenting Astra Lumina, the 15th experience in the Lumina Enchanted Night Walk series and the very first in the United States.

For more information on fall activities in Gatlinburg and to find options for food and lodging visit Gatlinburg.com.