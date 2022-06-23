While making your summer bucket list, you may want to consider adding Gatlinburg as a place to visit, especially for the Fourth of July.

Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau officials say there are a number of events going on to help people celebrate the holiday. They have the first parade in the nation that kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4th. HunterGirl is the grand marshal. She was the runner-up on this season of American Idol.

Independence Day will feature other fun events. The River Raft Regatta will take place. It’s an annual race of unmanned floatables down the Little Pigeon River.

100th Army Band from Fort Knox, KY will perform on July 4th.

The day ends with a firework display. The 20-minute firework show starts at 11:00 p.m. from the Gatlinburg Space Needle. Spectators can view the fireworks from any vantage point in Gatlinburg.

There are other big events happening in Gatlinburg this summer including Smoky Mountains Tunes & Tales on the streets of Gatlinburg, Gatlinburg Songwriters’ Festival and Gatlinburg Craftsmen Fair.

Learn more about Gatlinburg’s summer events on the convention and visitors bureau website.