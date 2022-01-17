Free tax-preparation site opening in Huntsville next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Impact America is hosting a free, tax-preparation site at the United Way of Madison County on Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00am – 4:00pm.

The first clinic will take place on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The service is available to taxpayers who make up to $60,000 a year.

Appointments are recommended. You can make one by calling 1-844-44-TAX-AL (1-844-448-2925) or online at impactamerica.com/freetaxprep.

Impact America is also hiring for incoming AmeriCorps members to provide these services to their community.

The typical candidate is a recent college graduate who is able to commit to one year of service in Alabama beginning in August. To learn more about the program, click here.

