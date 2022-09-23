HUNTSVILLE, Ala – September is Recovery Month. A recovery resource event is taking place this weekend in Huntsville.

Breaking Down Barriers: A Recovery Resource Event is taking place this Saturday at the Max Luther Recreation Center in Huntsville.

Multiple organizations collaborated to organize the event including the City of Huntsville and R.O.S.S.

In a statement about the event, R.O.S.S. leaders said, “This is a much-needed event for Huntsville so that we can meet people where they are and love people to a better life. We are hoping to do everything we can to save lives and help the individuals we serve.”

Aubin Cathwon with R.O.S.S. says the event will include free food, music, Naloxone, HIV testing, mobile showers, kids’ activities, clothing, and more. Family Life Center will also provide complimentary on-site assessments for individuals needing treatment services.

Free transportation from Huntsville Transit will be available.

“We have partnered with the Transit Authority through the City of Huntsville and they’re allowing anyone who gets on the Orbit bus anywhere in the city to just jump on and say they’re going to Breaking Down Barriers and they’ll get them to the event,” Cawthon said.

Cathwon says one of the organization’s goals is to break down barriers and prevent people from falling through the cracks.

R.O.S.S. has outreach workers in more than 30 counties across the state.

“We have a 24/7 helpline that allows people to connect with someone in long-term recovery anytime, day and get some of those quick resources.”

The helpline number is (844) 307-1760.