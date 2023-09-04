HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley is marking a major milestone. It’s their 60th birthday and the nonprofit is holding a fall festival to celebrate.

The festival is taking place Saturday, September 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is being held at 200 Max Luther Drive in Huntsville. Everyone in the community is welcomed to attend.

There will be interactive entertainment at the festival including games and face painting. There will also be food trucks at the celebration.

This is the first time UCP of Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley has an event of this kind. Leaders with the organization say they wanted to host a special, free celebration to express their gratitude for six decades of support.

“60 years is really something to really celebrate. And it definitely shows our commitment to the community,” said Allison Gentle, UCP Outpatient Coordinator.

UCP of Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley offers a variety of services including children’s therapy services, physical therapy, and speech therapy. Gentle says they treat people of all abilities, not just children with cerebral palsy.

More information about the organization and the fall festival can be found on the UCP of Huntsville and the Tennessee Valley website.