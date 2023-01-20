HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Snow White is an independent woman, no longer waiting for a knight in shining armor to save her!

Her main priority is caring for the Seven Littles she lives with and the creatures of the woods.

The play gets dicey when the jealous Queen and her magic mirror start causing trouble.

The new take on the classic tale of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is written by Huntsville native Stephen Tyler Davis, who is also a Fantasy Playhouse Alumni.

In addition to regularly-scheduled performances, there is also a sensory-friendly performance Saturday morning for families who may have a child or parent with sensory sensitivities to elements like loud noises or lights.

DATES:

• Friday, February 17: 7:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m.

• Saturday, February 18: 10:00 a.m., 12:00 a.m. (sensory friendly), 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday, February 19: 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

The performances will be held at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, 700 Monroe Street. For more information about ticket purchases, click here.