Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater presents “A Christmas Carol”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy presents “A Christmas Carol” December 3-5 and December 10-12, 2021.

On Christmas Eve, solitary businessman Ebenezer Scrooge receives a haunting visit from the ghost of his old business partner, Jacob Marley, in this classic Dickens’ tale.

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future take Scrooge on a supernatural journey to show him what truly matters.

The show is suitable for ages six and up. All performances will take place at the Von Braun Center Playhouse, on the corner of Clinton Avenue and Monroe Street in Downtown Huntsville.

Show dates and times are:

-Friday, December 3 at 7:00pm

-Saturday, December 4 at 1:00pm

-Saturday, December 4 at 6:00pm

-Sunday, December 5 at 1:00pm

-Sunday, December 5 at 6:00pm

-Friday, December 10 at 7:00pm

-Saturday, December 11 at 1:00pm

-Saturday, December 11 at 6:00pm

-Sunday, December 12 at 1:00pm

-Sunday, December 12 at 6:00pm

Tickets are $21 for adults, $16 for ages 18 and under, and available online now.

