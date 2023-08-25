MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Art Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes is opening the door to local art lovers’ collections.

The Art Tour of Homes is taking place on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event, attendees will get the opportunity to enter the homes of art enthusiasts. Officials with Arts Huntsville say its a chance to get inspired and find new ways to display art in your own home.

Tickets are $20. They can be purchased online or at a home on the tour. The homes will be located in Madison and Mooresville. For more information visit the Arts Huntsville website.