Enjoy Whimsical Woods (and the view) at Burritt on the Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Burritt on the Mountain is open, with precautions in place to keep visitors safe. The City Lights and Stars concert series will have limited tickets sold and safe distancing protocols.

Cocktails at The View on Wednesday nights are also occurring, with the same measures in place.

Plus, the summer program for children “Whimsical Woods Flip Flopped” is open. It’s the culmination of several years of work and a way for kids to get out and play safely.

“Whimsical Woods” is a family favorite at Burritt on the Mountain. The original program, designed by the Burritt Education Department, includes 30+ stations that promote literacy and fun with nursery rhymes of Mother Goose, Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, and other tales written during the 1800s.

The Burritt Historic Park interprets life in the Cumberland Plateau during the 1800s with six original houses, a barnyard complete with farm animals, a working blacksmith shop, live interpreters, and more.

Using this setting for the classical literature of the period, adds to the authenticity and impact of the program. Each station features a story, a safe activity, and many will feature a colorful artistic display related to the story.

How are flip flops connected to the environment? Meet Ocean Sole! Ocean Sole is a nonprofit organization from Kenya that has developed an amazing program where they remove over 500,000 flip-flops from their beaches each year and use Kenyan woodcarvers to create large beautiful works of art with them. They create sculptures based on animals found in Africa and around the world.

“Whimsical Woods Flip Flopped” will examine human’s environmental impact, highlighting Ocean Sole and other programs around the world that are creatively addressing these impacts.

Several of these sculptures will be located at the stations. The Little Mermaid will feature an array of sea life in a faux ocean, the Frog Prince will wear his impressive crown and a rambling elephant will represent the Jungle Book. The goal is to encourage children to use their imaginations and creativity to examine ways they can conserve and protect our environment.

“Whimsical Woods Flip Flopped” will be open for general admission visitors through October 11th. Masks are requested to be worn in the facilities and when talking to the docents and interpreters