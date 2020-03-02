Enjoy Irish food, Celtic entertainment during annual UCP Huntsville fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The 22nd annual UCP (United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville and Madison County) 'An Irish Evening' is Friday, March 13, 2020, 6-9 p.m.

This family-friendly event features Irish and international food and beverage samples from local vendors and Celtic entertainment at The Depot Roundhouse in downtown Huntsville.

Attire is casual, although "wearin' of the green is a must!"

UCP's "An Irish Evening" will again feature live music by Black Market Haggis, fun and games with the Irish Society of North Alabama, a performance by the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, visits with Irish Wolfhounds, an extensive silent auction, dance tunes with Metropolitan DJ, and more!

Tickets are $25 per person and include food and beverage samples (one child 12 and under is free with each paid adult ticket).

Tickets can be purchased online using PayPal, at UCP Huntsville Centers, by phone at 256-859-4900, and at the door the night of the event.

All proceeds from this annual fundraiser directly benefit UCP client services for more than 1,000 North Alabama families affected by a disability.

For more details, visit United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville and Madison County's website or call 256-859-4900.