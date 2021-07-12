Enjoy an evening of music, food and more benefiting Opera Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Opera Huntsville presents its annual Bravo Bravo Gala fundraiser on Saturday July 17, 2021 at 6:00pm.

The evening includes live opera performances by select singers coupled with a silent auction and dinner catered by Bubba’s Silver Spoon Catering.

The event will be at the Stone Event Center at Campus 805, 2620 Clinton Avenue in Huntsville. A cash bar will be available, and dress is festive formal attire.

The musical program features opera aria favorites, alongside highlight performances for the 2021-2022 season.

It includes music by renowned composers such as Verdi, Bizet, Bartok, Strauss, and Donizetti; side-by-side living, local composers Erin Huelskamp and Wayne Bucknor. Additional ambience music will be provided by the Rocket City Flute and Harp duo.

Tickets are $50 per person or $85 per couple and available online at www.operahuntsville.org