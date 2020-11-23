Enjoy “A Christmas Carol” from home with this year’s virtual production by Fantasy Playhouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fantasy Playhouse presents a beloved holiday classic with a shadowy, new twist.

This year’s virtual production of “A Christmas Carol” involves five actors, four spirits, three bell tolls, two possible endings, and one night that will change Ebenezer Scrooge forever.

Through shadows, puppetry, and live foley sounds, the actors play multiple roles to inventively recreate the classic Dickens tale.

Developed especially for a virtual family experience, this adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” is directed and designed to be enjoyed right from your living room.

The virtual production dates and times are:

November 27 (7:00-9:00pm), December 4 (7:00-9:00pm), December 5 (5:00-7:00pm) and December 6 (1:00-3:00pm)

Tickets are available for purchase online here.