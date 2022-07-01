HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a way to beat the summer brain drain? There are free opportunities coming up later this month in Huntsville. Drake State is hosting a Summer of Learning which provides free educational programs to kids.

Estella’s Brilliant Bus is making a stop at the college with STEAM and entrepreneurship programs. Estella’s Brilliant Bus is basically a school on wheels that primarily serves under-resourced communities. It is making stops around the region and will be at Drake State from July 11-22. It will run from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. each day. Lunch will be provided. This program is for kids ages 12 to 17. People can sign up by calling (561) 985-1889.

The Meta Middle School Robotics Summer Camp runs from July 11 through 14. Students in 6th, 7th and 8th grade will spend one-week building and programming solar robots. The camp will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon each day. The deadline to apply online is July 7.

Drake State provided this application link: https://form.jotform.com/221574765723159

MUREP Robotics boot camp for high school students will take place on July 9th. The day camp begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m.

This boot camp will expose students to the fundamentals of robotics and allow them to participate in a design challenge to build a basic radio-controlled robot chassis.

Apply for the MUREP Robotics Bootcamp here: https://bit.ly/3QYvVQi

Drake State officials say the camps help build critical thinking and STEM skills that can help perk interest and eventually lead to careers in many tech fields including aerospace engineering, mobile app and software development, and cybersecurity.