Donate new or gently used formal dresses, shoes to help area students have unforgettable night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Prom night is considered a rite of passage for many high school students, but it can get pricey. Local on-air personality Lashay B understood the challenges families face to make the night special for their teen and decided to take action.

Lashay B founded 'Lashay B's Prom Dress Drive' in 2012. Over the years, people from the community and from surrounding states came together to donate dresses. Thanks to their efforts, hundreds of girls have been able to enjoy prom in a beautiful dress free of charge.

This year, Lashay B has partnered up with the North Alabama Foster Closet to also help teens in foster care attend prom.

You can drop off dresses, shoes and accessories at the North Alabama Foster Closet (7105 HWY 72 West in Huntsville) or at WEUP (2609 Jordan Lane in Huntsville). Pickups can be arranged by contacting Lashay B through Facebook messenger or by emailing lashaybspromdressdrive@gmail.com

A prom dress drive event will be held March 14 at the Hogan Family YMCA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Businesses or organizations interested in participating are encouraged to contact Lashay B.