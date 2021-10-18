Dive into fun during ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – There’s something odd going on in Downtown Chattanooga.

Just in time for the spookiest season of the year, ODDtober is back at the Tennessee Aquarium.

Guests are invited to celebrate and discover the weird and wonderful side of nature, as they set out on a special self-guided QR code scavenger hunt to identify some of the Aquarium’s strangest inhabitants.

“Miguel Wattson,” the Aquarium’s twitter-famous Electric Eel (@EelectricMiguel), will also be getting into the spirit of the season with an exhibition of his bio-electric powers.

According to Tennessee Aquarium officials, “as Miguel discharges electricity, the ceiling of the Rivers of the World gallery will be lit by a lurid glow thanks to strings of Jack-o’-lantern lights rigged to sensors in his tank.”

While wandering the galleries, keep an eye out for more fun lighting displays, themed decorations, special underwater appearances and hidden treasure.

Guests who locate caches of booty during their tour will receive pre-filled bags of candy. In the gift shop, mention the super secret pass-phrase (spoiler, it’s “ODDtober”) for a special, free sticker.

To learn more about ODDTober or to start planning your visit, visit tnaqua.org/oddtober.

Timed-entry tickets are available online in advance but due to capacity limits, some time slots may sell out, especially on weekends or holidays.

While there, you can also catch a movie at the facility’s IMAX theater. There are a variety of films for every taste, allowing you to “travel” to Antarctica or ride along with James Bond in the latest installation of the franchise “No Time to Die.”

Separate tickets are required for admission to IMAX showings.