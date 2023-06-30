DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Next week, a Disney classic hits the stage at the Princess Theatre in Decatur. The Bank Street Players are presenting Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The show was thrust into the heart of the next generation this summer after the live-action movie debuted in May.

Here is a summary of the show on the Princess Theatre website:

“Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Ticket Information

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. They can be purchased on the Princess Theatre website.

Showtimes

Thursday, July 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m.