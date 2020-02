Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - ARC of Madison County encourages all Alabamians to participate in the 2020 census.

The non-profit will celebrate Census Day on Wednesday, April 1 with a Disability Counts Census Rally.

The rally will begin at 10 a.m. at The Freedom Center, located at 4035 Chris Drive in Huntsville.

All are invited to attend.

For more information, click here. To learn more about ARC of Madison County, visit their website.