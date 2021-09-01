Dine-in or drive-through at the 51st annual St William Seafood Festival

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Saint William Seafood Festival, best known for its famous gumbo, returns for its 51st year to the Foley Center at 915 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.

The event, which began in 1971 under the leadership of the late Father Patrick Murphy and a few dedicated parishioners, is the primary fundraiser for the church. Proceeds support the congregation’s building fund and help for the homeless community.

The 2021 festival is Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4.

Drive-Through Hours and Menu:

Friday, September 3 – 4:00pm-6:00pm

Saturday, September 4 – 7:30am until sold out

Cajun boiled shrimp by the pound

Hot or frozen gumbo by the quart

Dine-in Hours and Menu:

Saturday – 10:30am until sold out

Cajun boiled shrimp by the pound

Hot or frozen gumbo by the quart

Seafood salad on a bed of lettuce and a side of raspberry vinaigrette

Catfish dinner with coleslaw & hushpuppies

Grilled chicken dinner with coleslaw & hushpuppies

Gumbo by the pint, served hot

A la carte items: rice, coleslaw, hushpuppies