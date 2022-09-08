HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s a tradition aged eight years, the Crush Wine and Food Festival is taking place this year September 19 through 25.

This year’s theme is “Take Flight,” which pays homage to the Rocket City, while simultaneously sharing that a variety of wines will be available for guests to taste.

Crush takes place on Saturday the 24th, but there are plenty of events in the week leading up, hosted by festival partners, at locations across downtown Huntsville, like AC Hotel, 106 Jefferson, Co/Op Community Table, SiP, and more.

The food and wine are paired so even the most novice of testers will get the sommelier experience. There will be music, food trucks and more on Saturday at the main event. Not to mention, grape stomping and local artists.

For ticket information, click here.