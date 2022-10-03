MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Crisis Services of North Alabama offers an array of resources to victims of domestic abuse.

No fee is ever charged for direct services provided by CSNA. The Center works with victims of not only domestic violence, but sexual assault too. They offer crisis counseling and forensic nurse examinations.

There is also HELPline, which offers a trained worker to help victims learn more about services and know they are not facing this alone. Those numbers are 256-716-1000 or 1-800-691-8426.

Donations help keep these programs going. They also host multiple fundraisers, including the upcoming Hopeful Heart Strings Benefit at Campus 805 on October 9 and the 29th annual Turkey Trot 5K on November 24.