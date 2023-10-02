NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence is much more prevalent than many people realize. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime

“You probably know someone right now who is experiencing that,” said Karen Gann with Crisis Services of North Alabama.

The nonprofit has been providing resources to people in Jackson, Morgan, Madison and Limestone Counties since 1999. The organization mainly supports families and individuals who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The organization has offices in all four of the counties it serves, providing many services including crisis counseling, forensic nursing, a shelter program, weekly support group meetings in Athens, court advocates and a helpline. The number for the helpline is (256) 716-1000.

Crisis Services of North Alabama reports that in 2022 alone, the HOPE Place shelter provided shelter for 129 adults and 88 children. Victim Outreach Coordinators oversaw court advocacy for 731 victims.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the organization is hosting multiple events.

The first event will take place in Athens on Oct. 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

On Oct. 16., Chaleaur Salon and Spa in Scottsboro will hold Haircuts for Hope, which will provide free haircuts to domestic violence survivors. Call (256) 574-5826 to make an appointment.

Heartworks for HOPE Place will be held Oct. 21 at Lowe Mill in Huntsville. The artist-led, paint-and-donate event will be happening inside Designbyhart Pottery Studio from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“HOPE Place is our domestic violence shelter program. And we are going to invite people to Designbyhart Pottery Studio in Lowe Mill to paint a tree that has pretty pink leaves on it shaped like a heart,” Gann said. “Those paintings will be donated to HOPE Place shelters so they can have some really bright and beautiful paintings on their walls.”

Coming up later this year is the 30th annual Turkey Trot that takes place on Thanksgiving Day in Huntsville.

To learn more about all of these events and more going on during the month of October visit the Crisis Services of North Alabama website.