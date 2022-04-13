DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Spring is in the air and to welcome the season, the Cook Museum of Natural Science is hosting two events.

The Egg-Cellent Egg Hunt is going on now through April 23. While visiting the museum patrons can hunt for 13 different eggs. These are the plastic ones filled with candy, but replicas of different eggs that can be found in the wild. Participants who find and identify all 13 can take home a prize poster.

The Egg-Stravaganza Fun Day takes place on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is included in the cost of admission to the museum that day. Patrons can celebrate the incredible egg, learn more about the variety of animals that lay eggs, and how the eggs are different.

People will be able to play games, make a craft, and watch eggs-periments & demonstrations.

Schedule:

· Activity, Selfie, & Craft Stations: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Egg-citing Insect Cart: From 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (on the half-hour)

· Egg-cellent Egg Hunt: All Day

· Eggs-traordinary Animals Video