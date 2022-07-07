DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for a way to pair education and fun? The Cook Museum has an event planned this weekend that provides a little lesson in biology during an All About Birds Fun Day event.

On Saturday, July 9, families will be able to explore the world of birds. All About Birds will take place from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

What makes a bird, a bird. Kids can learn about birds’ beaks, talons and feathers. Staff from The Anniston Museums and Gardens will have live birds onsite for the event. There will also be plenty of activities including arts, crafts and a scavenger hunt.

Cook Museum education manager, Amber Coger, says this event is great for kids of all ages. For more information about the event visit the Cook Museum website.