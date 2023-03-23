DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An event in Decatur on Saturday, March 25 will provide an opportunity for families to celebrate the season and learn about science.

Spring Fun Fest Day at the Cook Museum of Natural Science begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.

There will be live baby animals from the North Alabama Agriplex, as long as the weather cooperates. Staff from the Huntsville Botanical Gardens will be on hand leading activities including making flower seed bombs.

There will also be family-friendly guided activities, weather experiments, and flower dissections in the classrooms. The Cook Museum will also host its first-ever Caterpillar Climb.

Details and the schedule of events can be found on the Cook Museum website.