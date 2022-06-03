HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Concerts in the Park kicks off next week. The annual concert series takes place weekly on Monday nights at Big Spring Park from 6:30 – 8:30 PM from June 6 through August 8.

The shows will be performed at the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage.

The event is free to attend. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and leashed pets are welcome.

Parking is also free at the City of Huntsville Garage M, located off of Clinton Street between Monroe Street and Church Street.

“Once again this year, Concerts in the Park features a great lineup of Huntsville musicians, including longtime favorites and several new additions making their summer debut in Big Spring Park,” said Arts

Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken.

The concert series showcases local musical talent in a mix of genres from rock, folk and country to jazz, dance, R&B, and today’s hits.

Here is the weekly concert schedule:

The June 27 concert is part of Huntsville’s Armed Forces Week celebrations and Fort Benning’s MCoE

Band will be performing. The evening will end with a downtown fireworks display.

This year’s concerts are presented with the support of Davidson Technologies, Inc., Pearl Behavioral

Health Services, Progress Bank, Randolph School and Thrive Alabama.

Picnics are encouraged at the Concerts, and local food trucks and vendors will be onsite offering a diverse

array of local tastes including local food trucks.

For more information about Concerts in the Park visit the Arts Huntsville website, the Huntsville Parks and Recreation webbsite or the Concerts in the Park Facebook page.