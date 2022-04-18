MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Dental clinic visits among Alabama adults are significantly lower than the United States average, according to the state department of public health.

In Madison County, there are thousands who need assistance accessing dental care.

“According to the chamber of commerce, of the underprivileged population it’s approximately 46,000,” said Bill Frayne with the Community Free Dental Clinic. “In this day and age, it’s hard to believe.”

Since the clinic opened its doors in 2013 the organization has treated approximately 9,000 patients.

“We know we have a long way to go,” Frayne said. “We’re all here basically trying to help make Huntsville and Madison County a better place. At least provide some people some relief from pain and discomfort.”

Prices surges fueled by the pandemic and inflation have created new challenges for the nonprofit.

“It’s been catastrophic for us. Just the cost alone of dental supplies, sanitation supplies, sterilization equipment, what we call personal protective equipment,” he explained. “They’ve all increased exponentially.”

The Community Free Clinic is hosting a fundraiser where the proceeds will go toward their operating costs. The tournament will be held at the Links at Redstone on May 20. Playing starts at 8:00 a.m.

It costs $60 for an individual to register or $240 for a team. This includes lunch, greens fees and a cart. A link to register can be found on the Community Free Dental Clinic website.